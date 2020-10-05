Louise C. Valendo
Spotswood - Louise C. Valendo passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Freehold. She was 74.
Born in Irvington, Louise was raised in New Brunswick and Edison before settling in Spotswood in 1976. From the age of 16 and continuing for more than 50 years, Louise was a legal secretary specializing in real estate transactions with Gerstein and Richman, LLC of Edison. She enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas, the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, FL and spending time cruising. But above all else, Louise was there for all of her family and, she especially lived for her grandchildren and all of their activities.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Frank Valendo; her children, Teddy White and his companion Amy Parker of Schwenksville, PA and Rosemarie Anello and her husband Nick of Toms River; her brother Buddy Crawford; her grandchildren Justin, Cassidy, Haley, Gia, Jacob, Samantha and Tyler, and; her many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday, October 8th from Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood, with a Mass of Christian Burial from Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. A private cremation will follow. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Louise's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
