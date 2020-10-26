Louise Liotti
Delran - Louise Liotti, 96, of Delran, passed away peacefully, on October 24, 2020, at Elmwood Health, Blackwood. Born in Newark, Louise lived in Fords and Edison before moving to Delran in 1993. She was a bookkeeper for Friendly's in Metuchen for approximately 10 years. Louise was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords and a current member of Resurrection Parish, Delran, belonging to the over 55 Club. Louise enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially cherished her time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Louise was predeceased by her husband, Orlando in 1981; her sister Filomena Longabardi; her brothers, Americo, Frank, and Joseph Martino; and son-in-law, Kenneth Borusewicz.
Louise leaves behind her three daughters, Barbara A. Harrison and son-in-law, Charles, Camille McCully and son-in-law, Andrew, and Lois Borusewicz; six grandchildren, Kevin, Gregory, Robert, Carissa, Melissa, and Brett; ten great-grandchildren; a sister Carmella Grillo.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10 AM from Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. Followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 AM to 10 AM Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
