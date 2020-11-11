Louise Lovi Mundy
Dunellen - Louise R. Lovi Mundy, 90, went to her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 7, 2020.She was born on July 15, 1930 to Amadeo M. Lovi and Rose F. Guarnieri Lovi in Perth Amboy. Louise and her twin sister, Anne, moved to North Plainfield with their parents in 1945 and graduated from North Plainfield High School in 1948. Louise had lived in Dunellen or more than 60 years.
After graduation, she attended Berkeley Business School in East Orange and graduated from their Secretarial School. Her secretarial career began with the American Express Company, and later Walt Disney Productions, as well as several other companies in New York City. She also worked at Stavid Engineering Co. in Watchung, and last worked at Singer Manufacturing Company.
Louise was a gifted and talented pianist and composer and enjoyed playing the piano at many parties and gatherings with family and friends. She spent many hours playing her Steinway Grand Piano, which she bought in 1949 with a $10 deposit. She composed many beautiful pieces for relatives and friends, where she captured their personalities in songs.
Louise was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dunellen since 1958, where she faithfully served the Lord; including leading the Gospel Choir, and was active in Bible studies and Dorcas Circle. Louise was a member of the Raritan Chapter No 58, O.E.S., and in her earlier years was active with the Watchung Valley Players. During the summer, she loved spending time with her family at Point Pleasant Beach.
Louise's family includes her beloved husband, William S. Mundy, Jr., whom she married in 1959; her son, William S. Mundy, III, and his wife Phyllis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; her daughter, Kathleen L. Zucchero and her husband John of Bridgewater; her three cherished grandchildren, Maria Zucchero and her husband Chris Lehman, Noël McCormick and her husband Michael, and William S. Mundy IV; her twin sister, Anne Casale, who died in 2002; her nieces, Joanne Casale, Amy Casale, Beth Ruh, and nephew Ed Ruh Jr.; many cousins, including Lorraine Mullen and Elaine Magee; The Mundy family is thankful for the loving care given by her caregiver Olena, as well as other caregivers in past years.
Because of the concern about the coronavirus that may affect our many friends, the Mundy family will have a private visitation on Friday November 13, 2020 and a Service on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen, followed by interment at Bound Brook Cemetery. The family will plan a Memorial Service for Louise at a future date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.mundyfh.com
