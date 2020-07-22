Louise M. Baratta



Placitas, NM - Louise M. Baratta, 98, of Placitas, NM, previously from East Brunswick and Cranbury, NJ, passed away on July 18, 2020. Born in North Carolina in 1921, she was the daughter of the late William McKinley Goode and Sue Wigington. Before retirement Louise was involved in property management. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



She is predeceased by her husband's Joseph E Mount, and Carl Baratta



Surviving is her son Joseph E. Mount and her daughter Diane Kessler. Grandchildren Laurie Klama and Brian Benton. She also leave her Great-Grandchildren Addison Benton, Brayden Benton, Wesley Klama and Grace Klama.



Visitation will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. A service will be held the next day at 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home followed by entombment at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.



Funeral Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Director, Allen J. Freeman at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.









