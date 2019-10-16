|
|
Louise M. Capetta
North Brunswick - Louise M. Capetta died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 82.
Born in New Brunswick to the late James and Mary (Belfiore) Capetta, she moved to North Brunswick in 1964. She was a bookkeeper for the Middlesex County Clerk in New Brunswick for 31 years before retiring in 1991.
Miss Capetta was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister Phyliss Hamnett. Surviving are her sister Marie Capetta of North Brunswick; three nieces - Mary Ann Staples and her husband Scott of Tabernacle, Karen Hamnett of North Brunswick and Dana Travlos and her husband Tinos of New Egypt; and great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:45 AM Monday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019