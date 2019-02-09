|
|
Louise M. Martin
Long Valley - Louise M. Martin, 96, passed away peacefully February 7, 2019 at Heath Village in Long Valley, NJ. She was born January 14, 1923 in Newark, NJ, the second child of the late William and Loretta McConnell. She resided in Piscataway, Califon and Bound Brook prior to moving to Heath Village in 2013. Louise graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1939 and began working for Western Electric the following year. In 1950 she married John J. Martin, and within a year put her career on hold to raise daughters Kathleen and Nancy. She returned to work at Bell Laboratories in 1970 and continued there and at AT&T working on Unix programming until retiring in 1987.
Louise was predeceased by her siblings Lillian Doyle, William McConnell, Mary Noll and Joseph McConnell, and by her husband John and daughter Kathleen Martin Basham. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Morris and husband Robert of Fishkill, NY, and by her grandchildren John and David Basham, and Emily and Valerie Morris, as well as great-grandchild Kayla Basham. She also leaves sisters-in-law Marylou Corcoran, Laura McConnell and Maryanne McConnell, and several nieces and nephews.
Louise's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Monday February 11, 2019 from 10am - 11am at Saint Luke R.C. Parish in Long Valley, NJ. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11am, followed by entombment at Holy Redeemer Cemetery and Mausoleum in South Plainfield, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Operation Chillout, Inc., P.O. Box 353, Long Valley, NJ 07853, or at www.operationchillout.org.
For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 9, 2019