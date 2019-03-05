Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
8:45 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories Church
Sayreville , NJ
Sayreville - Louise Mauro Becker age 85 of Sayreville passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ozone Park, NY she had resided in Sayreville for the past 47 years. Before her retirement she was employed as a Deli Clerk for Shoprite in East Brunswick for 11 years. Louise was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville and was a member of the OLV Seniors, St Stans Seniors and the Sayreville Seniors Thursday Club.

She is predeceased by her mother Louise Mauro. Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years, George, her children George Becker of Jackson and Louise Quijano and her husband Noel of Monroe, her grandchildren Jessica and Christian Quijano, her niece Rochelle Vargas and her husband Carlos, her great niece Christina Chan and her husband Pat, her great nephew Carlos Vargas Jr and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday 8:45am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane with a 9:30am Mass at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville with burial to follow at St Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 2pm to 6pm

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Louise's name to Deborah Hospital Foundation, PO Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
