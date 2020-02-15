|
Louise Salerno
Raritan - Louise Salerno, 89, died on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Louise is survived by her daughters Diane Manfready (Rich), Katherine Licht (Joseph), son Alexander Salerno, Jr., 4 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Alex (2019), 4 brothers and two sisters.
Visitation Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9-11am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887 followed by a Funeral Mass 12pm at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ. Entombment St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. To send an online condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com.
"FOREVER IN OUR HERATS"
Published in Courier News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020