Services
Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home
101 South Finley Ave.
Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
(908) 766-0250
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home
101 South Finley Ave.
Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home
101 South Finley Ave.
Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Bernardsville, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Mt Airy Rd
Basking Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Thomas


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Thomas Obituary
Louise Thomas

Douglassville, PA - Louise Julia Thomas, age 80, resident of Douglassville, PA, formerly of Escondido, CA, and formerly of Bernardsville, NJ, was called home by our Lord and Savior on September 27, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1938 in Bernardsville, NJ and is the daughter of the late Gustav and Anna Bearlepp. Louise is survived by her husband Anthony John Thomas, Jr who she married on October 27, 1956. She is survived by her three daughters; Louise J. Kolarsick (NJ), Linda Garcia (WA) and Ashley Hall (AZ), one son; Anthony John Thomas, III (IL), sixteen grandchildren; Travis Kolarsick, Courtney DeVito, Annemarie Thomas, Katherine Sedlacek, Sally Thomas, Anthony John Thomas, IV, Elizabeth Thomas, Jose Garcia, Jr, Adam Garcia, Christina Thomas, Miguel Gearhardt, Christian Ortiz, Diana Thomas, Nicole Jenkins, Jennifer Thomas, Gina Thomas, five great-grandchildren; Edward Sedlacek, Hailey DeVito, Gavin DeVito, Anthony John Ernie Thomas and Shelby Hall and one brother; Gustav Bearlepp, Jr. She is preceded in death by four siblings; John Bearlepp, Agnes Karroll, Helena Dancico and Anna Smeltzer.

Louise was born and raised in Bernardsville, NJ, spent most of her golden years enjoying the sunshine in America's finest city San Diego, CA and then spent her final years convalescing in the comfort of her home in Douglassville, PA. Louise is a graduate of Bernards High School Class of 1956. Louise enjoyed attending mass, jigsaw puzzles, going for long walks and receiving letters, phone calls and visits from her many grandchildren. She also loved to share memories of her beloved Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Sandy, who was by her side for over 10 years before passing in 1987; we know that she is overjoyed to be reunited with her loyal companion after all these years.

Visitation will be at Gallaway and Crane in Basking Ridge, NJ on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Her funeral mass will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bernardsville, NJ at 11:00am. Graveside service will be at Holy Cross Cemetery on Mt Airy Rd in Basking Ridge, NJ at 12:00pm.
Published in Courier News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home
Download Now