Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
View Map
Louise Varga Obituary
Louise Varga

Glen Gardner - Louise Varga (Reckowicz) of Glen Gardner passed away on Thursday; June 27th 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Louise was born and raised in Plainfield, she was a graduate of Plainfield High School in 1948.

She worked as a secretary for Eagle Fence and Supply in Branchburg for 24 years. Louise also worked for the Elizabeth Town Water Company and Martinsville Pharmacy. She was a Girl Scout Leader. Louise devoted a great deal of her life caring for children of family as well as non-family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Louise is predeceased by her beloved husband Stephen, her brothers Joseph and Charles, her sisters, Helen, Elizabeth and Joan. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and 4 grandchildren.

There will be a visitation on Monday, July 1st from 9:30AM-11:30AM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen. A funeral service will follow at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Bound Brook Cemetery. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on June 29, 2019
