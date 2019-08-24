Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME
625 Port Reading Avenue
Port Reading, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME
625 Port Reading Avenue
Port Reading, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
t. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
Port Reading, NJ
1924 - 2019
Louise Wyckoff Obituary
Louise Wyckoff

Sewaren - Ludwina (Louise) Wyckoff, 95 of Sewaren passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge.

Born in Port Reading, Louise was a lifelong resident of Sewaren and a member of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading.

Louise was predeceased by 15 siblings. Surviving are her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 9am on Monday, August 26, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Fords.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louise may be made to Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home, 132 Evergreen Road, Edison, NJ 08837.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019
