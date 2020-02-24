|
|
Louvinia Urquhart
Randallstown, MD - Louvinia Urquhart, departed this life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, MD. Born in Plainfield, NJ on October 27, 1925 to the late Wilfred E. Brokenbough and Mary Watson.
She received her formal education in Plainfield, NJ where she excelled in athletics and in 1944 married Reginald Robinson Urquhart to which five children were born.
Louvinia was predeceased by husband Reginald after 57 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by sons Reginald R. Urquhart, Jr. a/k/a (Hanif Adbul Basir Umrani) and James R. Urquhart, Sr. Esq.; brother Wilfred E. Brokenbough Jr. and two sisters; Sarah Gillespie and Mary E. Brokenbough.
Louvinia is remembered with love by daughter Josephine Hampton and her husband Harold of Tulsa, OK; sons, Ronald H. Urquhart and his wife Laura of Chesterfield, VA and Rodney B. Urquhart of Randallstown, MD. She also leaves nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Clarke of Washington, DC; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Vaughngreene funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD.
Funeral Services Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Vaughngreene funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD. Visitation 10:00 - 10:30 AM.
Burial will take place Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020