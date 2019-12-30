|
Lowell R. Aube
Fords - Lowell R. Aube, 59, of Fords, passed away suddenly, on December 29, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. Born in New Rochelle, NY, Lowell resided in Fords for 28 years. He retired 2001, after serving for 18 years as a Correction Officer, for the Middlesex County Department of Corrections. He was also currently serving as the Commander of the Community Emergency Response Team, Woodbridge and worked for Favorites OTB, Fords as Supervisor of Security. Lowell was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Lowell was predeceased by his parents, Lowell and Grace Aube; his brother, John Aube.
Lowell is survived by his wife, of 32 years, Dawn M. Aube; his children, Matthew, Mary Grace and, Maggie-Ann Aube; his grandson, Lucas; his sisters, Dottie Karnowski, and Madeline Raymond; and his dog, Zelda.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 AM from Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodbridge CERT Team, or Our Lady of Peace Church.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020