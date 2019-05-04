Resources
Manville - LuAnn Versfelt, of Manville New Jersey, Bastrop Texas, and most recently Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away surrounded by her family on April 30, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home.

During her 64 years, her work ethic was reflected by her many years in house construction, painting, cabinetry building. She became a master of many arts: a craftswoman of pine needle basket weaving, crochet, quilting, beading, cooking, garden design, and painting.

Luann filled her life with grandchildren, children, family, friends, work, music, dance, nature, adventures, kayaking, hiking, cake baking, peace, and love. She is an inspiration to her family and friends to live a life full of love and passion. She will be dearly missed and cherished as she cherished us.

LuAnn was survived by loving husband of 30 years, Martin Goldfarb; children Isaiah, Sherri, Micah and wife Rose, and Ron; grandchildren Ewan, Ayah, Kai; mother Joan Golden, father Walter Versfelt ; siblings Carol Boock, Terri, Bill, & Jim Golden, Wally & Charlie Versfelt; sisters & brother-in-laws Judy & Eddie Stevens, Maria, Richie; nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles & loving friends.
Published in Courier News on May 4, 2019
