Lucian B. Golaszewski
Sayreville - Lucian B. Golaszewski, age 80 of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at The Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. Born in New Brunswick he was a lifelong resident of Sayreville. Before his retirement he was employed as an Accounting Clerk for JCP & L in Sayreville. He was a US Army Veteran and a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville. Lucian was a member and past president of the St Stanislaus Holy Name Society, the Knights of Columbus Council #2061 and the Catholic Alumni Club of North Jersey.
He is predeceased by his parents Lucyan and Anna. Surviving are his sisters Dolores Golaszewski and Christine Golaszewski, both of Sayreville and his Dear Loving Sandra.
Funeral services will be held 10:30am Thursday from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville with an 11am Mass at St Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at St Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 23, 2019