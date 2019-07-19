|
|
Lucille Alston
Edison - First Lady. Lucille "Moe" Alston pranced her way into heaven on July 12, 2019 in Edison, New Jersey. She was born in Charlotte NC (raised in Greensboro, NC,), she has been a resident of Plainfield, NJ for 80 yrs. Mrs. Alston was a member of the Rose of Sharon Community Church in Plainfield and a former member of the Church of God & Saints of Christ, Mt Olive Baptist Church in Plainfield and the "First Lady" of the Community Baptist Church in N. Plainfield, and the New Community Church of God in N. Plainfield. She was a domestic worker for 47 yrs., a member of the Minister's Wives Association, the Emanons Acapella Choir. She loved bowling, sewing, making boxed cakes and was known for being a "Diva of Fashion". Surviving are her sons Rev. Wayne Alston(Barbara), Michael Alston(Viviane), daughters Barbara Twine and Martha Knight, 17 grandchildren, 45 gr. grandchildren, 42 gr. gr. grandchildren, brothers John and Gad Troxler, sister Anna Hill; a best friend-sister Marine Darby and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday 5PM at the Rose of Sharon Community Church in Plainfield, Visitation will be held Sunday 3-5 PM at the Church. Arrangements by Judkins. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 19, 2019