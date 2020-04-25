|
Lucille Dolores Romer
Holmdel - Lucille Dolores (LaRosa) Romer, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the Bayshore Medical Center from complications of COVID-19.
The daughter of James and Josephine LaRosa, Lucille was born and raised in New Brunswick, NJ. Lucille was a graduate of St. Peters High School and worked as a Mainframe Systems Manager for SS White Technologies, Piscataway, NJ for 23 years. Prior to her retirement, Lucille and her late husband Arthur lived in East Brunswick for a good many years. They retired and settled in Dandridge Tennessee.
A communicant of Holy Trinity Catholic Church (TN), she and her husband especially enjoyed spending time with their family, close friends and faithful dog Ally in their Smoky Mountain home. Lucille also enjoyed gardening, decorating and cooking. Lucille will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, fiercely proud of her family.
Lucille was predeceased by both parents, her husband Arthur Romer (2003) and her sister Geraldine (Breen) Stansberry (2001); surviving are three sons David Kipp of Burleson, TX, Patrick Kipp and his wife Daniete Brandao of Keyport, NJ and Keith Kipp and his wife Jann of East Brunswick, NJ.
She will also be missed by her five grandchildren, great-granddaughter and many close family friends who truly loved her.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020