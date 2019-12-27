|
|
Lucille E. Janusz
Edison - Lucille Joudrey Janusz - Beloved Wife, Beloved Mother and Cherished Nana
Born July 8, 1944 in Newark, NJ, passed away with her husband by side on December 26, 2019. Predeceased by loving parents Leslie B. and Stella R. Joudrey. Beloved wife of Frank Janusz for 52 years. Beloved mother to daughters Noelle Cowan (Edmund H, Jr.) and Shelly Bordon (Marc Edward). Cherished Nana to Corinne and Blair Cowan, and James and Rachel Bordon. She is survived by her Dear sister Marilyn Gardner, Dear brother James Joudrey, two nieces, one nephew and many best friends. She was a proud graduate from Arts High School in Newark, NJ and a proud supporter of Edison High School, NJ. She was a resident of Edison for 47 years and a member of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church. Services will be held at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home on December 30, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at 568 Middlesex Avenue (Route 27), Metuchen, NJ 08840. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, 17 Oak Avenue, Metuchen, NJ 08840. For complete obituary, please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019