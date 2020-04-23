Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Lucille J. Toth

Lucille J. Toth Obituary
Lucille J. Toth

Parlin - Lucille J. Toth, age 86, of Parlin, entered into eternal rest April 17, 2020 at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold. She was born in Perth Amboy and resided there for 44 years before moving to Parlin in 2004.

Lucille was a communicant of Good Shepherd Parish at Most Holy Rosary Church in Hopelawn.

Lucille was predeceased by her husband James Joseph Toth in 2000 and her sister Rita Kozusko. She is survived by her children Elaine Campbell of Parlin, Arlene Bowns of Mc Donough, GA, Karen Pizzirusso of Jackson, James and his wife Cynthia of Charlotte, NC, and Robert and his wife Denise of Dunellen, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and her sister Maryann Brooks of Tinton Falls.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
