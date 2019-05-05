Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
378 East Milton Avenue
Rahway, NJ
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
378 East Milton Avenue
Rahway, NJ
Lucille McLeod Merricks Obituary
Lucille McLeod Merricks

Toms River - Lucille McLeod Merricks, 92, passed away on April 30, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Born in Newark, New Jersey she lived in Toms River. Lucille was an accounting supervisor for Airco Industrial Gases in Carteret many years before her retirement. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rahway.

Lucille is survived by her sons Jeff and Karlos Merricks; daughter, Beverly Merricks Ford (Andre); granddaughter, Cherie Merricks; brother, Henry McLeod and her sister, Helen Baskerville. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.

The viewing will be Tuesday from 11 to 12 noon at Second Baptist Church, 378 East Milton Avenue, Rahway. The funeral will follow immediately after the viewing, starting at 12 noon. Entombment will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 5, 2019
