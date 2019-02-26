|
Lucille "Lucy" Poulin
Freehold - Lucille "Lucy" Poulin 84 of Freehold, died Wednesday February 20th at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in Derby Line, VT, Miss Poulin lived in New York City and then the Rossmoor community in Monroe Twp. for 38 years before moving to the Applewood community in Freehold in 2017.
She was employed for 40 years by Johnson & Higgins Insurance of New York City, retiring in the 1990s as vice president.
Miss Poulin was active in the Computer Club, Music Association, Chorus, 9 Hole Golf Club and the Library Club, all at Rossmoor.
She was predeceased by her brother Raymond in 2008 and her sister Irene in 2018.
Surviving are her loving sister-in-law Julie Poulin, her niece Jackie and her husband John, her nephews Brian and Michael and his wife Danielle, her great niece Kayley Pedrazzi and her great nephews Connor Pedrazzi and Lucas Poulin.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday March 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Spotswood.
Donations in the name of Miss Poulin may be made to the .
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019