Lucille Ruggiero
Spotswood - Lucille (Verasca) Ruggiero, 95, passed away on September 12th from cancer in Amityville, NY. Her husband August Sr. predeceased her. A native of Hoboken and Spotswood, she settled on Long Island 15 years ago. She was a proud employee of Holland America Cruise Line and later was the Payroll Supervisor for the Middlesex County Sheriff's Department. She loved traveling, cooking, reading, water-color painting and taking religious classes. She leaves her family and friends with many warm memories of her caring and generous nature.
Lucille is survived by her sons, August (Bonnie) of Scotch Plains and Mathew (Linda) of Lindenhurst, NY, as well as by 5 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren: Sandra, David, Mathew (Corrin), Madeline (Nathan) White, Michael (Era), Michael (Octavia) Brand and Kathleen (Frank) Romano and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Interment will then follow at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com. Donations may be made in Lucille's name to Life Center of Long Island or to Hospice Care Network.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019