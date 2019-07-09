|
|
Lucille T. Duh
Piscataway - Lucille T. (Christie) Duh, 90, passed away in her sleep on July 4, 2019 at her home. Born in New Brunswick to the late Hilton Alexander and Dorothy Marie (Kupper) Christie, she has been a lifelong resident of the township, having been raised by her mother Dorothy and step-father Louie Marinelli.
For thirty-two years, Lucille worked for the Piscataway Board of Education. She enjoyed crocheting Afghans and building doll houses where she donated them to charities. Lucille loved gardening, puzzels, reading and adult coloring books.
Lucille was formerly active with St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway and was a President of the Rosary Society. With the help of parishioners, Lucille was able to beautify the church and helped organize bake sales and flea markets. She was a Brownie, Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader and formed four cheerleading squads for the church's CYO basketball.
Predeceased by her husband of sixty-five years; Joseph, and son-in-law James Cerami, Lucille is survived by her loving family; son Michael and his wife Leanna of Florida, son Robert and his wife Dawn of Piscataway and daughter Janet Cerami of Monmouth Junction. She also leaves behind her grandson William Hillsinger and his wife Elizabeth of Gladstone, granddaughter Michele Johnsen of PA and great-grandchildren; Henry Hillsinger and Grace Johnsen.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. On Friday, July 12, 2019, family and friends are invited to gather at St. Frances Cabrini Church for a 9:00 am Funeral Mass. Lucille will be laid to rest with her husband at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent to or to Smile Train would be appreciated.
Please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 9, 2019