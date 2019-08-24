Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Lucille T. Kruchinsky Obituary
Lucille T. Kruchinsky

Edison - Lucille T. Kruchinsky, 83, of Edison passed away Thursday August 22, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in West Wyoming, PA to Paul and Caroline Wedra. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lucille had various jobs throughout her life before retiring in 1999. She was most passionate about caring for her family. Lucille was also a devoted communicant of St. Matthew the Apostle Church for fifty-six years.

Lucille was predeceased by her parents; her son, John; and a sister Henrietta. She is survived by her husband, John G. Kruchinsky; sons, Donald and his wife Kelly of Old Bridge, Stephen and Angelica of Freehold, David of Edison, Bill and his wife Sarah of North Brunswick; daughters, Deborah and her husband John Scanlan of Alexandria Township; Suzanne and her husband Jeff Davids of Edison, Elaine and Trevor of Edison; a brother Charles; sisters, Patricia, Kathleen, and Paula; along with seventeen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1-3 & 6-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison; and Monday, 8:30AM at the funeral home with a 9:30AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019
