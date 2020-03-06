|
Lucy Angela Knoth
Iselin, New Jersey - Lucy Angela Knoth passed away on March 4th surrounded by her loving family. Angela was born in County Offaly, Ireland in 1929 and emigrated to the United States at two years old. She attended Cathedral High School in Manhattan, NYC. After high school she worked at Equitable Life, where she met her husband, Robert and they married in 1951. Angela and Robert raised five boys together in Iselin.
She was the Cafeteria Manager at St. Joseph's High School in Metuchen for over 30 years. Angela was a devout Catholic and regularly attended St. Cecelia's Church. After retiring, Angela and Robert traveled frequently and visited over 26 countries. Angela was also an avid Atlantic City visitor and was frequently found at Showboat and Harrah's.
Angela is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert and by her two sons, Jimmy and Joe. She is also predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Joe Dunne and her sisters, Josephine and Irene.
Angela is survived by her brother, Joe (Eleanor), her sons, Robert (Debbie), Tom (Lisa) and Chris, and her daughter-in-law Janet. Angela also leaves behind her grandchildren, Michael, Megan (William), Matthew, Brian, Jaime and Bobby. Angela is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James Brian Knoth Memorial Fund in honor of Angela's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020