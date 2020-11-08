1/1
Lucy Barbato (Lucia) Kaplan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy (Lucia) Barbato Kaplan

Formerly of South Plainfield - Lucy (Lucia) Barbato Kaplan, 98, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Parker at Somerset Care Center in Somerset. Born and raised in Newark, Lucy resided in South Plainfield until 1971, relocated to Florida and settled to Brick thirty years ago.

Lucy was former member of the South Plainfield Ladies Auxiliary VFW 6763 and a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church.

Predeceased by her husband John in 1981, son Robert, four sisters; Suzanna Portella, Jenny Mascola, Josephone Monticchio and Carmella Ventri and three brothers, Pasquale, Charles and Bernard, surviving Lucy are her son, Roy and his wife Barbara; grandson, Adam and his wife Charlotte, granddaughter Kristen Soos and her husband Brian, great-grandchildren; Madison, Samantha, Aidan and Riley and her brother Michael of Edison.

Visitation will be held at South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am. An 11:00 am Funeral Mass will follow at Sacred Heart Church in South Plainfield with burial taken place at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.

Please visit www.SouthPlainfieldFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 756-2800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by South Plainfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved