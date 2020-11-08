Lucy (Lucia) Barbato Kaplan
Formerly of South Plainfield - Lucy (Lucia) Barbato Kaplan, 98, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Parker at Somerset Care Center in Somerset. Born and raised in Newark, Lucy resided in South Plainfield until 1971, relocated to Florida and settled to Brick thirty years ago.
Lucy was former member of the South Plainfield Ladies Auxiliary VFW 6763 and a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church.
Predeceased by her husband John in 1981, son Robert, four sisters; Suzanna Portella, Jenny Mascola, Josephone Monticchio and Carmella Ventri and three brothers, Pasquale, Charles and Bernard, surviving Lucy are her son, Roy and his wife Barbara; grandson, Adam and his wife Charlotte, granddaughter Kristen Soos and her husband Brian, great-grandchildren; Madison, Samantha, Aidan and Riley and her brother Michael of Edison.
Visitation will be held at South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am. An 11:00 am Funeral Mass will follow at Sacred Heart Church in South Plainfield with burial taken place at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
