Lucy Bortono
East Brunswick - Lucy Bortono, beloved mother, wife, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 64.
Lucy was an Administrative Assistant with the East Brunswick Board of Education, where she worked for 24 years.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Evangelia "Angel" Bertos, in 2018, and her son-in-law, Mark Agresto, in 2016.
Surviving are her husband, Fred Calderone; her children, Gina Nota, of Medway, MA, Lisa Cunkelman and her husband, Jimmy, of Brick, Jennie Calderone of East Brunswick, and Joseph Calderone of Old Bridge; and her brothers, Joseph and Alfonso Bortono, and his wife, Michele.
Friends may call on Saturday, May 18, from 2:00-5:00 PM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Cremation will be private. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at .
Published in Home News Tribune on May 14, 2019