Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Bortono
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Bortono


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucy Bortono Obituary
Lucy Bortono

East Brunswick - Lucy Bortono, beloved mother, wife, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 64.

Lucy was an Administrative Assistant with the East Brunswick Board of Education, where she worked for 24 years.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Evangelia "Angel" Bertos, in 2018, and her son-in-law, Mark Agresto, in 2016.

Surviving are her husband, Fred Calderone; her children, Gina Nota, of Medway, MA, Lisa Cunkelman and her husband, Jimmy, of Brick, Jennie Calderone of East Brunswick, and Joseph Calderone of Old Bridge; and her brothers, Joseph and Alfonso Bortono, and his wife, Michele.

Friends may call on Saturday, May 18, from 2:00-5:00 PM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Cremation will be private. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at .
Published in Home News Tribune on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now