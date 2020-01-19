|
|
Lucy C. Eckert
North Brunswick - Lucy Caroline (Conti) Eckert died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at JFK Hartwyck at Edison Estates. She was 91.
Born in Jessup, Pennsylvania, a coal miner's daughter to the late Bernardo and Vincenza (Fanini) Conti, she lived in North Brunswick for 70 years. She was a production line inspector for Bristol Myers Squibb in New Brunswick for 33 years before her retirement.
Her husband Thomas C. Eckert died in 1971. Surviving are her son Thomas B. Eckert; and three nieces - Barbara Owen and her husband John and Donna Shiffner and Carol Shiffner.
Private services are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020