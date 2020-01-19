Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy C. Eckert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy C. Eckert Obituary
Lucy C. Eckert

North Brunswick - Lucy Caroline (Conti) Eckert died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at JFK Hartwyck at Edison Estates. She was 91.

Born in Jessup, Pennsylvania, a coal miner's daughter to the late Bernardo and Vincenza (Fanini) Conti, she lived in North Brunswick for 70 years. She was a production line inspector for Bristol Myers Squibb in New Brunswick for 33 years before her retirement.

Her husband Thomas C. Eckert died in 1971. Surviving are her son Thomas B. Eckert; and three nieces - Barbara Owen and her husband John and Donna Shiffner and Carol Shiffner.

Private services are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -