|
|
Lucy E. LoRe
Barnegat - Lucy E. LoRe, 91, of Barnegat, formerly of Somerset, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin. Lucy was born in West Newton, MA in 1927 to Leonardo Scaffidi and Frances Scardino. Before her retirement, Lucy worked in the Food Service Industry for Franklin Township and was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church. She was a diehard Yankee Fan, enjoyed Dunkin Donuts and trips to Atlantic City with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Lucy was predeceased by her husband, Louis LoRe Sr. in 1998; brother, Frank Scaffidi; her grandson, Walter; and daughter in-law, Laura. She is survived by her sons, Steven and his wife Cathy, Robert and his wife Mary, Louis Jr., Scott, and Lawrence and his wife Donna; daughter, Annette; brothers, Joseph, James, Leonard and Mario; sisters, Mary and Tina; 7 grandchildren, Molly, Michael, Steven, LouAnn and her fiancé Jose, Anthony, Nicholas and Timothy; a great granddaughter Ava; her niece Jeannine, who was Lucy's care giver; along with many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-5PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. Everyone may gather Monday, March 11, 2019 at 8:30AM at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30AM at St. Matthias Church, Somerset. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the s Foundation.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019