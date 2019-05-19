|
Lucy Fischetti
Old Bridge - Lucy Ann Fischetti, 84 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in New London, CT on March 21, 1935, Lucy was raised in Staten Island, NY by her mother Lucille White Cutler. While living on Staten Island, Lucy met her husband Anthony Fischetti and they were married on October 15, 1955. As an only child, marrying into Anthony's large family provided fond memories for her. They moved to the Parlin section of Old Bridge where they lived for 40 years and raised their five children.
Lucy loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren who adored her. She participated in many activities at the Old Bridge Senior center and enjoyed playing bingo. Lucy was warm with a sweet and easy disposition and she was loved by all who knew her.
Lucy is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Susan and Ron D'Ambra of Chapin, SC, JoAnn D'Aronzio of Charlotte, NC, and Karen and John Hoffman of Cranford, NJ; her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Anthony Fischetti of Levittown, PA , and Jeff and Amy Fischetti of Aberdeen, NJ; five granddaughters, Jennifer, Alexa, Nicole, Sarah, and Faith; three grandsons, Frankie, Jeffrey, and Zachary; and her great-grandson Caden, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony Fischetti in 2001.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 8:00pm, at the Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Highway 79, Morganville, NJ.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10:30 am, at the Waitt Funeral Home.
The Burial Committal Service will follow at 1:00 pm, in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle, NJ Veterans Cemetery, Plumsted Township, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in the memory of Lucy A. Fischetti at the Reformed Church Home, 1990 Route 18, Old Bridge, NJ 08857. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 19, 2019