Services
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
North Main St.
Milltown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Fontana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Fontana


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Fontana Obituary
Lucy Fontana

East Brunswick - Lucy Fontana, of East Brunswick, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 92. Born in Garwood, NJ, she lived in Brooklyn most of her life, before moving to the Chelsea in East Brunswick 11 years ago.

She was a secretary at Watson Stillman in Roselle in the 40's and 50's.

While living in Brooklyn, Lucy was very active at Our Lady of Angels RC Church. She was a member of the church's Altar Rosary Society, the Bowling League and the Leisure Club. She also was past President of the 68th Street Block Association in Brooklyn.

Lucy was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She hosted many family gatherings, preparing traditional Italian and American dishes, assuring that everyone received his/her favorite.

She's predeceased by her husband Joseph Fontana (d. 2008); her sister Anna Damiani, and her brothers Louis, Alfonso, Albert, Victor and Emil "Tooty" Rendano, Jr.

Surviving are her daughters, Lisa and her husband K.B. Balkaran of Milltown; and Linda Fontana of Shrewsbury, VT; her brother Thomas Rendano and his wife Theresa of Hamilton; sister-in-law Margaret Rendano of Holden, MA; grandchildren Bridget and Joseph Balkaran; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 24th, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, N. Main St, Milltown. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital,

You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crabiel Home for Funerals
Download Now