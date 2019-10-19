|
|
Lucy Fontana
East Brunswick - Lucy Fontana, of East Brunswick, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 92. Born in Garwood, NJ, she lived in Brooklyn most of her life, before moving to the Chelsea in East Brunswick 11 years ago.
She was a secretary at Watson Stillman in Roselle in the 40's and 50's.
While living in Brooklyn, Lucy was very active at Our Lady of Angels RC Church. She was a member of the church's Altar Rosary Society, the Bowling League and the Leisure Club. She also was past President of the 68th Street Block Association in Brooklyn.
Lucy was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She hosted many family gatherings, preparing traditional Italian and American dishes, assuring that everyone received his/her favorite.
She's predeceased by her husband Joseph Fontana (d. 2008); her sister Anna Damiani, and her brothers Louis, Alfonso, Albert, Victor and Emil "Tooty" Rendano, Jr.
Surviving are her daughters, Lisa and her husband K.B. Balkaran of Milltown; and Linda Fontana of Shrewsbury, VT; her brother Thomas Rendano and his wife Theresa of Hamilton; sister-in-law Margaret Rendano of Holden, MA; grandchildren Bridget and Joseph Balkaran; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 24th, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, N. Main St, Milltown. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital,
