|
|
Lucy Lavadera
Monroe Township - Lucy (Antolino) Lavadera died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home in Monroe Twp NJ. She was 85 years old. Lucy was born and raised in Brooklyn. She lived in Staten Island for 20 years before moving to Clearbrook, Monroe Twp., in 1994 and has resided in [email protected] since 2011. She was an active member of the Italian American Club and the Hospitality Committee. In her teenage years, Lucy did some modeling and she tried out as a singer and dancer on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour (an early version of American Idol). Then, for many years she worked as a beautician in Brooklyn and within the local community where she lived in NJ.
Lucy was always beautiful and stylish, with a bright smile and a sweet personality. But she was also amazingly strong and persistent when she needed to be. She always loved to shop even though her closets were overflowing with clothes, more than a few still bearing the original tags. She had many dear friends and she will especially be remembered as the consummate hostess who thoroughly enjoyed entertaining - and feeding - her guests.
Lucy was extremely devoted to her family and loving husband of 62 years, Tony, who passed away in 2015. She is survived by her son, Frank and his wife Eileen of Princeton Junction; grandson, Anthony and his wife Eva and namesake great-granddaughter Luciola, grandson Andrew and his wife Melissa, grandson Paul, sister Grace Trippe, and loving nieces and nephews.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick where Lucy received excellent medical care and her grandson, Paul, will be graduating from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School later this month.
Arrangements are under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Road Monroe Township, NJ 08831
Published in Home News Tribune from May 8 to May 9, 2020