Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Lucy Mae Wright

Lucy Mae Wright Obituary
Lucy Mae Wright

Lucy Mae Wright, 88, of New Brunswick, died March 10, 2020. A retiree of Douglas College, New Brunswick. A member of Sharon Baptist Church, New Brunswick. Predeceased by husband, Herbert, brother, James Thompson and a daughter, Vanessa Wright-Cook. Left to cherish her memory are 4 children, Cindyann Johnson (Larry), Warren (Vernell) and London M., Diana Wright, 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
