Lucy Majewski
Raritan - Lucy Majewski, 95, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL. Formerly of Raritan, NJ, she had been a resident of Fort Myers for the past 12 years. Lucy was born January 31, 1925 in Raritan, NJ, a daughter of the late Celeste and Marie (Cesarini) Gara. Before moving to Florida she spent 83 years in her home on Thompson Street in Raritan where she and her husband Tony raised two children and entertained many friends and family. No one ever went hungry when Lucy was around. She loved cooking and baking and shared her homemade pasta and Italian cookies with family and friends. She was wise, funny and always willing to share her knowledge. She taught her loved ones how to knit, crochet and cook Italian food. Friends and family will remember long weekends spent at the shore house in Seaside Heights, laughing on the front porch and walking on the beach. Lucy graduated from Somerville High School with honors. Her career spanned many occupations, including secretary at Sherwin Williams and Johns Manville, but she truly shined in sales. She retired from Tupperware with many national sales awards and was recognized as one of the top managers in the country. Civic duty was important to Lucy and she worked as a Democratic committeewoman and election official. Lucy was an active member of the church for her whole life. She was a parishioner at St. Ann Church and was involved with and a member of many organizations, including the Children of Mary, the PTA and the church choir. She continued her service at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Fort Myers and set an example of volunteerism for her family with her work in the food pantry and feeding the needy. Survivors include her loving children, Mary (Philip) Jasper of Fort Myers, FL, Theodore (Susan) Majewski of Fleetwood, PA; cherished grandchildren, Laurie (Blake) Lee, Jeremy (Kathleen) Jasper, Dean Jasper, Carolyn (Gregg) Fair, Allison (Bob) Elzer, Jeffrey (Yezenia) Majewski; and 10 adored great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Majewski in 1989, and 5 siblings, Emma, George, James, Vincent and Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held 12:30PM on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Ann Church in Raritan, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.bongiovifuneralhome.com.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
