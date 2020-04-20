Services
Lucy Rizco


1927 - 2020
Lucy Rizco Obituary
Lucy Rizco

Highland Park - Lucy Rizco (nee Giarlo), 93, of Highland Park, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Lucy was born in Highland Park where she resided for most of her life. She was a communicant of St. Paul The Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Highland Park. She loved to cook and bake and spend time with her family.

Lucy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Rizco, who died in 1995. She is survived by her children, Mary Allen and her husband, Richie, of Edison; Patrick Rizco of Highland Park; and Stephen Rizco and his wife, Lorin, of Hillsborough, and two grandsons, Michael Allen and his fiancé, Tiffany Leonard, and Joseph Allen. Also surviving is a brother, Frank Giarlo, and sisters, Sarah Rizco and Lillian Oliveri, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held under the direction of Flynn and Son / Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840. Entombment is in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick, NJ.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
