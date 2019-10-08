|
|
Luella A. Renda
formerly of Somerset - A longtime resident of the Franklin Township section of Somerset, Luella Renda passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at her residence at the Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough. She was 87 years old.
Luella (Clark) Renda was born in New Brunswick and resided in the North Brunswick-East Brunswick-Highland Park areas before moving to Franklin Township. She was a longtime member of Somerset Presbyterian Church and also a member of the Franklin Township Seniors. After her husband's death, Luella worked as a Nursery School Teacher's Assistant at the New Brunswick YWCA for many years. She then went on to do private in-home childcare for several families in the area.
She was pre deceased by her husband Frank Renda in 1983, her son Joseph Renda in 1990 , her brother Robert Clark in 1991 and her sister Carolyn Pearce Molloy in 2005.
Luella is survived by her daughter Joy Irven and her husband Tim of Stockton, and two grandchildren, Robert Francis and Ryan David Irven. She is also survived by her sister Mary Clark Smith. Also surviving are her nephew, Daniel Pearce, son of Carolyn and niece Amy Gragg of Virginia, daughter of Mary Clark Smith.
Luella was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her family was what meant the most to her. She was also a faithful servant of God. She enjoyed the old black & white movies (especially John Wayne!), bargain finds, gardening, eating Chinese food. Being around her grandsons, niece or nephew, (really any children!) brought her such joy. In her later years, she so enjoyed being part of the Franklin Township Seniors . She just couldn't wait until that bus arrived in the morning to pick her up and get her to the Senior Center, where she had many treasured friends !!
Luella's family wishes to thank the entire staff at both Avalon Assisted Living and Bridgeway Care Center (Hillsborough) for all their love, care & support through her years there. They really have been like family and a comfort and joy always for Luella and our family.
A Christian funeral service will take place on Friday, October 11 at 11:00 a.m. at The Sergeantsville United Methodist Church, 622 Rosemont Ringoes Rd, Stockton, NJ 08559. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Visitation for family & friends will be held from 4-6 PM on Thursday at The Gleason Funeral Home , 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.
In lieu of flowers, and honoring Luella's desire for both betterment of children's health and the elimination of extreme world poverty, contributions may be made in her name to either of these organizations.
Smile Train (my.smiletrain.org), 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017 OR BRAC USA (Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee) , 110 Williams Street, Floor #18, New York, NY 10038 (bracusa.org/donate)
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019