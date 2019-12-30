|
Luevina "Luv" Wright
June 18, 1947 - December 25, 2019 -
Luevina "Luv" Wright was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 18, 1947 to Charles Wright, Jr. and Mary Louise Wright. At the age of 8 she came to Vauxhall, NJ to live with her paternal grandparents. She graduated from Union High School and soon after married Lance G. Packwood, also from Vauxhall. They had two children.
Luv went on to Kean University which at that time was called Newark State. She earned an Undergraduate and Master's Degree in Social Work while working full time and raising two children. She also earned a Master's Degree in Education at Rutgers University.
Luv worked over 30 years in the Counseling Department at Raritan Valley Community College. She also had a successful Psychotherapy Service. Over the years, Luv was in the Who's Who of Social Workers and won countless awards and honors for her work in Social Work and Psychotherapy. In her spare time, she volunteered to counsel battered women, and loved to read, travel, interior decorate, spend time with her family, and she loved her Corvettes. To say she was a beautiful person inside and out is an understatement. Luv truly tried to save the world. We are missing an Angel.
She is survived by her two sons, Lance Packwood, Jr. and Michael Packwood both of Piscataway, NJ; her grandchildren, Stefan Packwood, Dymond Packwood, Jordan Packwood, and Kiara Packwood; her daughters-in-law, Karen Gray and Celeste Ridley Packwood. Her sisters; Frances Clara Boulware (Vauxhall, NJ), Charlene Wright (Cincinnati, OH) and Monica Wright (Cincinnati, OH), her brother; Branson Raynard Wright (Cincinnati, OH). She is predeceased by her sister Florence Wright and her brothers Lee Arnold "Butchy" Wright and James "Jimmy" Bernard Wright.
Visiting hours will be held from 9-11 AM with a funeral service beginning at 11AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Entombment will follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019