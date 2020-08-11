1/1
Luigi Giliberti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luigi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luigi Giliberti

Luigi Giliberti, 87, passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jean (Brown) Giliberti for whom he shared 59 wonderful years of marriage.

Lui resided in Somerset, NJ for close to 40 years before retiring to Mashpee, MA. He was a baker for 50 years, the last 25 years he was employed at Continental Baking Company in East Brunswick, NJ and was a member of their Number One Club.

Lui was a devoted and loving family man. He enjoyed gardening, participating in the Mashpee senior swimming program at Sea Mist, and chatting with his friends in the neighborhood and at the grocery store.

In addition to his wife, Jean, Lui is survived by his 2 daughters Lucia Marnich, and her husband Randy, of Minnesota and Marion Giliberti Barish of Southborough, MA.

Lui was predeceased by his brothers Domenico, Pellegrino, Lorenzo, and his sister Michelina.

Lui will be interred at Great Neck Woods Cemetery, in Mashpee. Services will be private.

For online guestbook please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved