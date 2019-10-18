|
|
Luigi (Louis) Scurato
Monmouth Junction - Luigi (Louis) Scurato, 93, of Monmouth Junction passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Artis Senior Living of Princeton Junction.
He was born, raised, and a lifelong resident of Monmouth Junction. Louis served in the Marine Corps during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post 401 of Monmouth Junction, Post 9111 of South Brunswick, and Marine Corps Legion of Freehold. He was an upholster and a factory worker at Triangle Cable in New Brunswick and later retired to attend to his garden.
Predeceased by his parents Luigi and Santulella (Burrelli) Scurato; his wife Katherine M. Scurato; his brothers Salvatore, Anthony, Donald, Joseph, Thomas, and Frank Scurato; and his sisters Ida Leonhardt and Theresa Kish; he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Amira Scurato, his daughter Kathy Ann Bailey, his four grandchildren, Morgan Lee and Brandon Reed Bailey, and Nicholas and Katherine Scurato; his brother Blase Scurato; his sister Immaculata Csontos; and his sisters-in-law Tess and Theresa Scurato.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-5 PM at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Rd. at New Rd., Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852.
Funeral will begin at 9 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at St. Cecilia's Church, 10 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08552. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019