|
|
Luis A. Arrosa
Edison - Luis A. Arrosa, 72, of Edison, passed away on May 25, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Cerro Largo, Uruguay, Luis was a resident of Edison for 31 years.
Luis owned and operated a construction company. Arriving to the United States at 26 years old, Luis gave his family the opportunity to be a part of the American Dream. His creative nature was seen not only through his artwork but his construction. There was nothing Luis would not do for his family. His contagious laugh and humor will be forever missed.
Luis is survived by his wife Griselda to whom he was married to for 47 ½ years; his two children, Luis I. Arrosa and his wife Ariel, and Natalie Arrosa; his grandchildren, Ava and Jackson; and his brother, Carlos Arrosa.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 28, 2020