Luis Adriano Obituary
Edison - Luis M Adriano (Lou), 84, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Parker Nursing Home in Somerset, N.J.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Enriquetta Adriano of Manila Philippines as well as his wife of 43 years, Patricia (Crosson) Adriano.

He is survived by his children, Kevin & Beth Adriano of Franklin Park, N.J. Tracy & Rick Spates of Bristol, R.I. and Dennis Adriano of Manville, N.J. He will be missed tremendously by his 4 grandchildren Rachael, Joseph, Stephanie and Alyssa

Born in Manila Philippines, Luis came to the United States to attend school at Fordham University where he earned his Master's Degree in economics. It was at this time that he met and married, Patricia. They spent 43 years building their life together in Edison NJ, until her passing in 2004.

Lou enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family (especially teasing the grandchildren) as well as a good home-cooked meal. He lived to dine out and was named 'the big tipper' by many of the restaurant staff members.

Funeral services will be private and for immediate family members only. Those wishing to honor Lou's life can make a donation in his name to ZERO-The End of Prostate Cancer @ https://zerocancer.org/ To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
