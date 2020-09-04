Luis E. Perez



Harrisburg - Luis E. Perez, 82 of Harrisburg, PA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday September 3, 2020



Luis was born in Ponce , Puerto Rico and moved to Lancaster, PA. He later became a resident of Perth Amboy in 1972, and was employed by Roosevelt Care Center, Edison for 25 years as a Maintenance Man. He retired in 1990. After his retirement he move to San Sebastian Puerto Rico and later to Harrisburg PA where he lives the last 7 years. Luis was an avid NY Yankees fan, you could always find him playing dominos and dancing with his family and friends.



Luis is preceded in death by his beloved wife Georgina ( nee Qulien ) Perez.



He is survived by his beloved daughters Jeanette and her husband Leonardo "Leo "Rosado, Elizabeth Perez and Lusselenia Lopez; adored grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 14; cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street in Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden. Visiting is on Tuesday from 5 ~ 9 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store