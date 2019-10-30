Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Perth Amboy - Luis "Jobito" Angel Irizarry, 66 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Alameda Care Center with his family by his side.

Luis was born in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, and came to Perth Amboy 54 years ago. He was employed by Goldberg Scrap Metal in Perth Amboy as a Machine Operator for over 30 years. Prior to that he worked at General Cable, Mel's Children's Clothing Store and he was also a cabinet maker and mechanic. He also loved anything outdoors like fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He is predeceased in death by his beloved parents Angel Jobo Irizarry and Juana Josefa Centeno Irizarry; adored brother to Irene Cardona & Miguel Irizarry.

He is survived by his devoted siblings Martin and his wife Donna Irizarry, Virginia and her husband Wilfredo Gutierrez, Gualberto Soto, Carlos Irizarry, Jobita Morales, Angela and her husband James Jones, Jane Irizarry, and Socorro Irizarry.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2 ~ 6pm and a Funeral Service will be held at 5:30 at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
