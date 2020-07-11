Luis Palma
Woodbridge - Luis Palma, 59 of Woodbridge passed away Friday July 10th at the Hackensack Meridian Medical Center, Hackensack.
Born in Lisbon Portugal, Luis lived in Woodbridge for many years. He was employed Chemical Warehouseman for Pride Chemical's in Avenel. He was member of St. James R.C., Woodbridge.
He is survived by his loving wife of thirty six years Judy (Ensminger), devoted children Brittany Palma and Shane Palma.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10:00am from the GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 411 Amboy Ave., (Rt. 35) Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am Mass of Resurrection from St. Jame's R.C. Church, Woodbridge with private cremation to follow.
Visitation will be Monday 2pm ~ 4pm & 7pm ~ 9pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society

