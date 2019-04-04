Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bridgewater - Luke Riznik ,65, of Bridgewater, passed away on Tuesday; April 2nd 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Plainfield, he is the son of the late George Riznik Sr. and Anne Howald.

Luke was the owner of L.R. Foreign Car in Bridgewater, NJ. He loved his family deeply and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Barbara Riznik, son, Matthew Riznik of North Carolina, daughter Lauren Riznik of Hillsborough and sister Lynn Holmgren of Plainfield.

There will be a visitation on Friday; April 5th from 7-9PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen. Cremation will be private. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 4, 2019
