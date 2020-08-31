Luz M. Sepulveda



Perth Amboy - Luz M. Sepulveda, 82, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Luz was born and raised in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico and came to Perth Amboy 65 years ago. She was employed by Revlon, Inc., Edison as an Assembler for a few years and then retired to take care of her family. She was a parishioner of Our Lady o0f Fatima Church. Luz loved spending time with family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her devoted husband George Sepulveda, who passed away in 2012; loving mother of Edwin Sepulveda; daughter of Antonio Ramos and Maria Dominga Sepulveda.



She is survived by her beloved daughter Neiza Sepulveda; cherished grandmother of Wilson Nino Santiago and his fiancée Jessica Gonzalez; loving sister of Miriam Laopmarcini, Zulma Ramirez and Bedford Ramos; adored aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.



We begin to leave on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment to follow at St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge. Visiting is on Wednesday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm.









