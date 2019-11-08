|
Lydia E. Deliz
Pine Beach - Lydia, 74, entered into eternal rest on November 7, 2019. Lydia was born August 1, 1945 in Puerto Rico. Prior to retiring she worked 25 years as a Multi-Purpose Social Worker for Proceed Inc., Elizabeth, NJ. Lydia was a committed servant of God and active member of Open Door Bible Baptist Church, Howell, NJ.
Lydia was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Lydia was well known for her love of family, love of coffee, hospitality, dancing, great appetite, and a strong personality that could make you laugh. She was among an elite group that could be counted on to lend a helping hand. Lydia's guiding principle for daily living is found in Psalms 23. Her journey in life is a testament to all those who miss her dearly.
Lydia is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and five brothers. To cherish her memory and continue her legacy, Lydia is survived by her seven children, 2 sons-in-law, thirty grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren, two sisters, and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Lydia's life will be held on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at the DICOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell.
For further information, please visit:
www.funeralhomenj.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019