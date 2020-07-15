Lydia E. Rodriguez



Carteret - Lydia E. Rodriguez 60, of Carteret, died on Monday, July 13, 2020 at home. She was born in Puerto Rico and was a life-long resident of Carteret. Lydia worked for the Carteret Housing Authority for many years. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.



She is predeceased by her parents, Raul and Carmen Vazquez; her sister, Jeanette Rolon and brother, Angel Luis Vazquez. Lydia is survived by her husband, Alfredo Rodriguez; her 2 daughters, Damaris Hernandez and Destiny Rodriguez; 2 sons, Alfredo Jr. and Daniel Rodriguez; 4 granddaughters, Thaliamarie and Jayanalis Pagan, Jnyahlis Star Rodriguez and Jada Hernandez; her grandson, Jason E. Hernandez Jr.; 2 sisters and 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews.



Private Funeral Services were held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave., Carteret, NJ 07008.









