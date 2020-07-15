1/
Lydia E. Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia E. Rodriguez

Carteret - Lydia E. Rodriguez 60, of Carteret, died on Monday, July 13, 2020 at home. She was born in Puerto Rico and was a life-long resident of Carteret. Lydia worked for the Carteret Housing Authority for many years. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

She is predeceased by her parents, Raul and Carmen Vazquez; her sister, Jeanette Rolon and brother, Angel Luis Vazquez. Lydia is survived by her husband, Alfredo Rodriguez; her 2 daughters, Damaris Hernandez and Destiny Rodriguez; 2 sons, Alfredo Jr. and Daniel Rodriguez; 4 granddaughters, Thaliamarie and Jayanalis Pagan, Jnyahlis Star Rodriguez and Jada Hernandez; her grandson, Jason E. Hernandez Jr.; 2 sisters and 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews.

Private Funeral Services were held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave., Carteret, NJ 07008.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved