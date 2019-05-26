|
|
Lydia Halle Lenaghan
New Brunswick - Lydia Halle Lenaghan died on May 10 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 86 years old and lived in East Millstone.
Lydia Lenaghan was born in Germany and came to the United States in 1939. She received her B.A. from Barnard College and her Ph.D. from Bryn Mawr in Classical Philology. She had been a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome. She was a Professor at Barnard College for over thirty years.
Mrs. Lenaghan was longtime subscriber to the Metropolitan Opera, enjoyed bird watching and gardening.
She is survived by her husband John Lenaghan and their children Patrick, Andrew, Julia, and Matthew along with 8 grandchildren: Miranda and Ian of Rutherford NJ, Sarah and Charlie of Brooklyn NY, Giovanni of Oxford UK, and Olivia, Nolan, and Alex of Ossining NY.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future. Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Lenaghan's name to the New Jersey Chapter of the Audubon Society at https://njaudubon.org/
Published in Home News Tribune on May 26, 2019