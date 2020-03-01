|
Lydia Hawilo Mrozek
South River - Lydia Hawilo Mrozek age 94 of South River, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her niece's home. Born in Kiev, Ukraine to Tichon & Fiokla Hawilo, she has resided in South River since 1950. Before her retirement in 1983, Lydia was employed in Central Accounting at PNC Bank in East Brunswick where she worked for 29 years. She was a communicant of Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R. C. Church in South River where she was a member of the Rosary Society and Saint Mary's Seniors.
She is predeceased by her husband Walter J. Mrozek and her siblings Raisa Zwolinskya and George Hawilo. Surviving are her nieces & nephews Karen Smykaj-Kiczula & Peter Kiczula with whom she lived, Ludmilla Nesterva, Lena Salamatina and Valery Zwolinsky all in the Ukraine.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River. A funeral service on Friday will start with an 8:30 am prayer service at the funeral home followed by a 9 am mass at Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R. C. Church in South River followed by burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick. In lieu of flowers donations in Lydia's name can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020