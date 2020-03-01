Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:30 AM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R. C. Church
South River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Mrozek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Hawilo Mrozek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Hawilo Mrozek Obituary
Lydia Hawilo Mrozek

South River - Lydia Hawilo Mrozek age 94 of South River, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her niece's home. Born in Kiev, Ukraine to Tichon & Fiokla Hawilo, she has resided in South River since 1950. Before her retirement in 1983, Lydia was employed in Central Accounting at PNC Bank in East Brunswick where she worked for 29 years. She was a communicant of Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R. C. Church in South River where she was a member of the Rosary Society and Saint Mary's Seniors.

She is predeceased by her husband Walter J. Mrozek and her siblings Raisa Zwolinskya and George Hawilo. Surviving are her nieces & nephews Karen Smykaj-Kiczula & Peter Kiczula with whom she lived, Ludmilla Nesterva, Lena Salamatina and Valery Zwolinsky all in the Ukraine.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River. A funeral service on Friday will start with an 8:30 am prayer service at the funeral home followed by a 9 am mass at Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R. C. Church in South River followed by burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick. In lieu of flowers donations in Lydia's name can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -